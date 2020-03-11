FG And ASUU In A Crucial Meeting Over Strike «
The Federal Government is holding a crucial meeting with the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) led by its President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.
The meeting, which is holding at the conference room of the ministry, is chaired by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige.
Others in attendance at the meeting are: Accountant General of the Federation Idris Ahmed; the Minister of Education (State), Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba and the Finance Minister, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed.
The meeting, according to the Federal government, was to proffer solutions to the two-week strike embarked on by the university lecturers on Monday.
