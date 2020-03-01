Home | News | General | ASUU lists 6 reasons for agitations, recurring strike

The Academic Staff Union Of Universities (ASUU), has explained that its agitations and actions over the years were over six demands.

Prof. Theophilus Lagi, Abuja Zonal Coordinator of the union, spoke at a press conference in Gwagwalada on Thursday.

He listed the demands as more funding for public universities and renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU agreement.

Others are outstanding earned academic allowances, the proliferation of universities by state governments and the constitution of Visitation Panels to Federal Universities.

Lagi added that the university teachers are also against “the planned forceful imposition of IPPIS on universities”, and the failure of the federal government to pay February 2020 salaries.

He stated that the issues had been agreed upon by both parties via memorandain 2013, 2017 and 2019..

“ASUU also wants the federal government to declare a five-year State of

Emergency in the education sector during which at least 20 per cent of the budget and same percentage of states’ budgets should be allocated to education,” Lagi said.

He added that the current industrial action was also a call on the federal government to welcome ASUU’s innovative alternative to IPPIS.

This he said is the Universities Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS).

Meanwhile, ASUU national leadership has promised to review its ongoing two weeks warning strike.

