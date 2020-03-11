Antarctica Remains The Only Continent Without Coronavirus (Photos)
- 3 hours 22 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
British scientists in Antarctica revealed that their team have enough food to survive ‘for years’ on the frozen continent if the coronavirus outbreak escalates.
UK’s Rothera station leader, Michael Brian, also said strict protocols have been put in place to protect the 140-strong team at the base.DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 176