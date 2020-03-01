Premier League will convene emergency club meeting on Friday morning for fixtures
League to convene an emergency club meeting tomorrow morning regarding fixtures after Mikel Arteta tested positive for COVID-19.
The spread of the disease has caused several games to be postponed across Europe, while Wednesday’s the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal was called off hours before kick-off.
Some Arsenal players had gone into quarantine after coming into contact with the president of Olympiacos, their recent Europa League opponents, who announced he tested positive for the disease.
Then on Thursday, the Gunners announced that coach Mikel Arteta has also contracted it.
That revelation caused the Premier League to call a meeting with clubs in order to determine whether the weekend’s action can be played as scheduled.
A source reported that a Manchester City player, understood to be Benjamin Mendy, is self-isolating after a relative of his was taken to hospital with fears of having caught Covid-19.
Also, three Leicester players have been isolated from the squad after displaying flu-like symptoms.
Despite the increase in the number of cases, it had been announced earlier on Thursday that the English top-flight will not be suspended and this weekend’s games will be played as normal.
“Following the latest update from Government issued this afternoon, all Premier League matches will go ahead as scheduled this weekend,” a statement on the Premier League website read.
“While the Prime Minister advised that all sporting events should take place as normal for now, he also indicated that Government is considering banning major public events, like sporting fixtures.
“We are therefore continuing to work closely with our clubs, Government, The FA, EFL and other relevant stakeholders to ensure appropriate contingency plans are in place as and when circumstances change.
“The welfare of players, staff and supporters is of paramount importance and we will continue to follow Public Health England guidelines thoroughly.”DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!
