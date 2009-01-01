Home | News | General | Former Super Eagles striker welcomes second child (photo)

Former Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Emenike has welcomed his second child after he shared a photo of himself and the baby on Instagram.

He is married to the 2014 Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria Iheoma Nnadi as the couple started dating in May 2016 and got engaged in September that same year; they had their first child in August 2017, a girl.

Although his wife, Iheoma, was not spotted in the photograph, the 32-year-old former Fenerbahçe goal poacher looked delighted where he only managed to use emojis as caption.

Colleagues, celebrities and well-wishers have continued to congratulate the player on the new addition to his family.

The player is currently a free agent as he played last for Belgian side Westerlo where he has made five appearances with no goals.

Actress Bisola Badmus shares good news, reveals actor Ibrahim Chatta welcomes baby girl

Legit.ng earlier reported that Belgian First Division B side KVC Westerlo have parted ways with former Nigeria international Emmanuel Emenike after just two months with them.

The 32-year-old joined the Kemphanen as a free agent in a deal valued around €1 million having succeeded during trials in September.

Westerlo signed the former West Ham United forward to help them gain promotion to the topflight but failed to reach expectations at the club.

The club released a statement on their official website saying: "Emmanuel Emenike and KVC Westerlo have decided in mutual agreement to end their collaboration.

"Despite the many efforts made by both parties in the best understanding, the player could not be brought to the level that both parties had intended."

The statement added: "In those circumstances, it was appropriate to end the agreement with a good feeling.

Nigerian actor Ogogo celebrates son's 26th birthday in sweet way (photo)

"KVC Westerlo wants to thank Emmanuel for choosing and trusting the club and the player wishes to thank the club for the opportunity he was granted."

During his short reign at the Het Kuipje, Emenike made five appearances and failed to find the back of the net in the process.

His contract was originally meant to expire at the end of last season, but his poor performances forced the club to make the move in the best interest of both parties.

Emenike failed to secure a club one year after leaving Olympiacos in the summer of 2018. He secured a deal with the Belgian side in September 2019.

