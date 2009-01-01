Home | News | General | Breaking: Cristiano Ronaldo 'tested' for coronavirus in Portugal (see the result)

Cristiano Ronaldo has been cleared not to be a carrier of the deadly coronavirus despite being held in quarantine in his native country of Portugal since early this week.

Miguel Albuquerque who is the president of the Madeira regional government explained this according to Daily Mail which means Cristiano Ronaldo has been tested negative.

This latest development will be a great one for Cristiano Ronaldo and his family and also his lovers in many parts of the world who have been worried about the footballer.

The former Real Madrid star traveled to Portugal on Monday to check his mother who is down with illness and receiving treatments in the hospital.

It was during this period that the news of Ronaldo's teammate Danieli Rugani contracting the disease broke out in which other players were kept in isolation.

Danieli Rugani was on the bench during Juventus' last game against Inter Milan and he later joined his teammates in the dressing room to celebrate the victory.

Ronaldo flew to Madeira with his family the next day where he has been rumored to might have contracted the virus since he shared the dressing room with Rugani.

But the reports has now been rubbished by Miguel Albuquerque who explained that Cristiano Ronaldo and all his family members are not having coronavirus.

''I cannot speak of this issue for data protection reasons, but I want to say that the situation has been properly analysed and it is, at this time, guaranteed that there is no possibility of infection,''. he explained according to Daily Mail.

Topflight games in Italy have been put on hold until April 3 in which Cristiano Ronaldo will still remain in Portugal before returning to his club later this month.

Juventus are topping the Serie A standings with 63 points after 26 games played so far this season.

