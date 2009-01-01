Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Kenya records first index case of deadly disease

- The 27-year-old African patient arrived in Kenya on Thursday, March 5, from the United States via London

- The patient was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Thursday, March 12, evening, after being subjected to tests

- Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said the woman had previously been subjected to the tests in Chicago and London but results turned out negative

The government of Kenya has recorded the first case of the dreaded coronavirus disease.

Legit.ng reports that the health cabinet secretary Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed the case was diagnosed on a woman who travelled to Kenya from the United States through London.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed Kenya has recorded the first case of coronavirus. Photo: Health Ministry.

"The patient is in stable condition. Her temparature has reduced to normal, she is eating and and will be released when the test confirms she is negative," Kagwe said.

The results were confirmed on Thursday, March 12, evening.

The CS said the 27-year-old African lady was subjected to screening in Chicago and London and tested negative.

Africa records first coronavirus death as 60-year-old tourist dies in Egypt

However, when she was subjected to a similar test upon arriving in Kenya, she was found to be positive.

"I want to thank this lady, immediately she fell unwell she took herself to the hospital. She is a responsible citizen. She has given names and contacts of all the people she was in contact with who will be tested," he added.

The CS asked Kenyans to take precautionary measures to avoid contracting the virus which he noted was preventable and curable.

"This is an imported case which tells us that it could be an isolated one even as we keep our fingers crossed.

The government had set up isolation rooms at Kenyatta National Hospital and Mbagathi hospital in preparation for the outbreak.

Emergency response teams were also deployed to county levels in an elaborate plan to contain the pandemic at grassroots.

Nairobi, Kisumu, Mombasa, Kiambu, Kajiado, Busia, Migori, Kilifi, Kakamega, Kajiado, Nakuru, Wajir Garissa and Uasin Gishu were listed as counties on high alert for coronavirus.

Coronavirus: Cameroon confirms first case of disease

As of Wednesday, March 4, a total of 342, 510 travellers had been screened using thermal scanners and guns.

Other African countries that have recorded coronavirus cases include Nigeria, Togo, Egypt, Senegal and South Africa.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a 64-year-old Nigerian, Okunuga Olumide Saraju, was found dead in his home in Modena, Italy, where he lived alone.

It was reported that Okunuga, a native of Ikenne in Ogun state and the president of Egbe Omo Yoruba in Emilia Romagna region, was found dead at about 11 am on Tuesday, March 10, at his home.

