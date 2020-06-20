Home | News | General | Heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua acquires new N76m custom-made Range Rover (video)

Anthony Joshua added another four-wheel to his garage after acquiring a custom-made Range Rover SVAutobiograph, cited on YouTube.

The SUV is understood to be worth around $210,000 as he prepares for the defence of his WBO, IBF, IBO and WBA titles against Kubrat Pulev on June 20, 2020, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Being a public figure, he now owns a luxury custom-made Land Rover brand had its finishing touches suited to his taste.

[embedded content]

This means that Joshua's fingerprint is being made with it and the British fighter is the latest celebrity to acquire the eye-catching ride.

AJ's SVAutobiography comes in Bespoke Black which has his signature and his family crest stitched on all headrests, as well as the illuminated treadplates and interior door handles customized with a boxing motif, with the 30-year-old's name engraved on the dashboard.

Union Flag badges were included on the front fender vents, with plate number 258. It comes with a 565PS V8 Supercharged engine, 22-inch alloy wheels with contrasting red brake calipers.

In a video interview, Joshua was so thrilled with the luxury SUV that he might just give it a hug.

“The countdown to my next fight has begun and this custom Range Rover will play its part in the build-up.

“The SVAutobiography will take the stress out of long trips, allowing me to relax in complete comfort, and its unique design features both my family crest and references to my boxing success and I have to thank the team at Land Rover for taking my ideas and making them real.”

