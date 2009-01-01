Home | News | General | APC crisis deepens as Buhari's ministers, APC chieftains and governor meet, name replacement for Oshiomhole

The plot to depose Adams Oshiomhole of his All Progressive Congress (APC) national chairmanship thickened as some ministers in President Muhammadu Buhari's cabinet reportedly picked Oshiomhole's replacement.

Oshiomhole has been in the storm since he was suspended by the Abuja Federal High Court from parading himself as the national chairman of the party amid growing allegations of high-handedness.

Although the former Edo governor met with President Buhari and got the backing of some top hierarchies of the party, Oshiomhole is looking destined for a disgraceful outing as ploys to remove him took a weird dimension.

According to Tribune, members of President Buhari's cabinet precisely ministers from the south-south region reportedly attended the meeting convened by Edo governor, Godwin Obaseki, in his Abuja home on Thursday, March 12.

Ministers who attended the meeting include Rotimi Amaechi of transportation ministry, Festus Keyamo of labour ministry, Osagie Ehanire of the health ministry and the Minister of Power (state) Goody Jedy Agba.

Legit.ng gathers that part of the discussion at the meeting included removing Oshiomhole as APC chairman, though retaining the position of national chairmanship in the south-south region.

Part of the memo read by Governor Obaseki says: “That as a party we commend our brother, the acting chairman of the APC Victor Giadom, for rising to the occasion by providing leadership for the party in this trying times.

“That we fully support the convening of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Tuesday, March 17th, as the NEC is the only recognized organ under the constitution of our party to resolve these crises.

“That we insist that the party should respect the current zoning arrangement by retaining the chairmanship of our great party in the south zone even in an acting capacity."

The meeting was also attended by Oserheimen Osunbor, Dakuku Peterside, former minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Usani, Ndoma Egba, Domingo Obende, Ehigie Uzamere and others.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that amid present crisis rocking the ruling party, the national chairman has vowed to give a tough fight against those who he termed enemies within.

Oshiomhole noted that he is not the best party chairman in the world but has been giving his sweat and blood to give the ruling party an effective leadership.

