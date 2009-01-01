Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Don’t shake hands, don’t hug - Buhari's minister warns Nigerians

- Rauf Aregbesola, Nigeria’s minister of interior, has said in order not to contract the novel coronavirus, Nigerians should reduce handshaking and hugging

- The minister of interior advised Nigerians to always stay three feet away from one another and avoid crowded places

- Aregbesola described coronavirus as a global emergency which should be checked to ensure it doesn’t become a serious problem in the country

Rauf Aregbesola, Nigeria’s minister of interior has advised citizens to reduce handshaking and hugging in order not to contract the novel coronavirus.

The minister of interior gave the advice on Thursday, March 12, at the ground-breaking ceremony of a 3000-capacity custodial centre in Karshi, in Abuja, Daily Trust reports.

Aregbesola described coronavirus as a global emergency

Aregbesola urged Nigerians to always stay three feet away from one another and avoid crowded places. He advised Nigerians to greet by bowing and touching their heart.

“Don’t shake hands again, don’t hug for now except your family members, maintain three feet distance between you and the next person,” he warned.

Coronavirus: Atiku writes FG, says lives of Nigerians must be protected

Aregbesola described coronavirus as a global emergency that should be checked to ensure it doesn’t become a serious problem in the country.

Meanwhile, a report by the Guardian indicates that a 64-year-old Nigerian, Okunuga Olumide Saraju, was found dead in his home in Modena, Italy, where he lived alone.

Legit.ng gathered that Okunuga, a native of Ikenne in Ogun state and the president of Egbe Omo Yoruba in Emilia Romagna region, was found dead at about 11 am on Tuesday, March 10, at his home.

The report said there were suspicions that he may have died of coronavirus infection, a disease that has ravaged Italy in the past few weeks.

According to the newspaper, Saraju who was well-known in the circles of associations and voluntary workers had lived in Modena for 30 years.

Why Nigeria doesn't need travel ban for now over coronavirus - FG

In another report, a former vice president Atiku Abubakar has again called on the federal government to use power at its disposal to ensure the lives of Nigerians are protected against the deadly coronavirus.

Legit.ng reports that the former presidential candidate of the PDP had recently advised the federal government to restrict flights from nations with a high prevalence of the coronavirus plague, following the discovery of index case of the disease in Lagos state.

In a statement he issued on Thursday, March 12, Abubakar also urged the government to take every reasonable step to protect the citizens of Nigeria by temporarily suspending flights to and from the affected countries until it builds up the ability to contain the coronavirus.

Still on health, a report by Bloomberg indicates that the importation of hand sanitizers into Nigeria will be banned by the government as plans are being made to bolster local production.

Coronavirus: Health minister gives critical update, advises general public to wash hands with soap regularly

This development is coming as Nigerians have been groaning over the increased price of the disinfecting liquid.

The cost of sanitizers tripled after reports of the first confirmed case of the virus in the country. Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Wednesday, March 11, said he plans to cut off the access importers of hand sanitizer have to foreign exchange

