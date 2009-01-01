Home | News | General | Man Utd star Ighalo tipped to win prestigious award ahead of Messi, Ronaldo after stunning goal against LASK

- Odion Ighalo netted a super-strike in the Europa League against LASK

- Some fans have tipped the Nigerian to win the next Ballon d’Or

- The former Watford man has now scored four goals since joining United in January

Odion Ighalo’s impressive start to life is now forcing fans to consider him as the next recipient of the Ballon d'Or as they are stunned at his strike in Manchester United’s 5-0 trouncing of LASK on Thursday, March 13

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was amazed when the Nigerian superbly netted what could be his best so far when Manchester United faced LASK in the round of 16 second leg in the Europa League.

Bruno Fernandes picked up the Nigerian in the 28th minute with a sublime outside-right flick before Ighalo expertly controlled the ball, beat his marker with two raises and then unleashed a ferocious shot into the net.

What Solskajer said about Ighalo's future at Man United after Europa League performance will excite Nigerians

The 30-year-old has now scored four goals in his three starts for the Old Trafford side and fans have on social media have tipped the United loanee to be awarded the next Ballon d’Or.

And more fans are referring to the Nigerian as the best

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan'

Meanwhile Spanish midfielder Juan Mata said in a post-match interview that he understands football the same way as Ighalo and Portuguese player Bruno Fernandes.

He said: "We understand football in the same way, we like to play in the same way, passing and moving and give lines. Playing with each other and looking for our forwards in behind like we did today.

"We dance sometimes and with Odion who scored a fantastic goal. So it's great to have Bruno and Odion in the team. They have been scoring in every game they played great guys and I'm happy having them on the team."

Arsenal legend reveals what Ighalo did to ex-Man United stars Ferdinand, Berbatov that he likes

The former Chelsea star responded to Ighalo's message on Twitter a few days back about they love each other.

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has praised the performances of Bruno Fernandes since he joined the Old Trafford landlords from Sporting Lisbon.

The 39-year-old has however compared the Portuguese to Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne who is leading the assist chart this season in the Premier League.

Bruno Fernandes got the praise from Owen Hargreaves following Manchester United incredible win in the Europa League against LASK where he impressed the fans.

Sports Bants: NFF launches new Super Eagles jersey, is it the best ever? | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...