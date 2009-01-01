Home | News | General | Breaking: Court orders Sanusi’s release from Nasarawa confinement

- The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Kano government to release Sanusi from the confinement where he was banished to

- The Kano government had banished Sanusi to Nasarawa after dethroning him as the 14th Emir of Kano

- The court's interim order is directed to the police IG, the director-general of the DSS, the Attorney General of Kano state the AGF

The Federal High Court in Abuja has reportedly ordered the immediate release of dethroned Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi from the Nasarawa confinement where he was banished to by the Kano state government.

The Nation reports that Justice Anwuli Chikere made the order in an ex-parte ruling on Friday morning, March 13, after listening to Sanusi's lawyer, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN).

Legit.ng gathers that the order which is interim is directed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS), the Attorney General of Kano state and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

The deposed emir of Kano, Sanusi, with President Muhammadu Buhari. Credit: Presidency

Source: Twitter

The recipients of the order were named as respondents in the suit filed by Sanusi on Thursday, March 12.

The order is granted that Sanusi's "rights to human dignity, personal liberty, freedom of association and movement in Nigeria, (apart from Kano state)" be restored pending the hearing and determination of his originating summons.

Recall that Sanusi was earlier relocated from his residence in Loko, a town in Nasarawa state, where he was first banished to.

Sanusi, shortly after arriving the town, was airlifted in a helicopter to another town, Awe, also in Nasarawa.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN), also a lawyer to Sanusi, said the dethroned monarch would contest the decision of the state government in a court of law.

Speaking in Abuja on Tuesday, March 10, Mahmood said that both the exile and sack of the monarch constitute a violation of his fundamental human rights.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

In a related development, Nigeria's Nobel laureate and playwright, Wole Soyinka, has reacted to the dethronement of Sanusi as the Emir of Kano.

Soyinka said the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, lacked friends who could have advised him against the dethronement of Sanusi.

Soyinka narrated how a monarch in his home state of Ogun was almost removed but for the intervention of the governor’s friends who pleaded with him to give a second thought over the move.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) - Legit.ng. We have upgraded to serve you better

Lamido Sanusi: Kano residents react to arrival of Ado Bayero | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...