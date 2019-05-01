Home | News | General | Breaking: Court orders immediate release of deposed Emir Sanusi

Kindly Share This Story:

Former Emir of Kano, Sanusi

Justice Anwuli Chikere of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, ordered the immediate release of deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, who is currently be confined to Awe town, Nasarawa State, after his banishment.

READ ALSO: 3 men docked for allegedly being in possession of human parts, others

Justice Chikere, who gave the order in an ex-parte motion brought by the team of Sanusi’s lawyers, also granted the prayers for all the respondents to be served through substituted means should it become impossible to personally effect the service. (NAN)

More details shortly…

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...