I wanted to shake Buhari My Hero -Man who caused security scare in Kebbi speaks

- 3 hours 50 minutes ago
Mohammed Gundare, the man who stirred a security scare during President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Kebbi on Thursday, has spoken.
He said he grew emotional when he saw President Buhari live in Kebbi and wanted to have a handshake with him.
He said his move was not an attack whatsoever.
He apologised for breach of protocol and said he got carried away at the sight of his cherished hero.
More to follow
