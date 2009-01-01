My dethronement was approved by God – Sanusi





Dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II on Friday said his removal from the throne by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje was approved by God.





Speaking in Awe, Nasarawa State where he led Muslim prayers at the place of the Emir of Awe with the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai in attendance, the dethroned monarch urged Muslim faithful to always obey God and accept his judgement in whatever happened, adding that whatever happened to anyone of them was destined by God to happen.





Sanusi stated that there was there was no way anything God had not destined would come to pass, adding that Nigerians should continue to pray for peace and progress of the country.





According The Nation, Sanusi also urged Muslims to fear God in all their activities, reminding them that every one of them must give account of his or her deeds hereafter.





The Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai who was in Awe to visit the dethrone Emir arrived the Emir’s residence at about 12:45pm and was received by the dethroned emir where they quickly went into a close door meeting, after which they drove straight to Friday mosque.





There was heavy security presence during the prayer as armed policemen and other security personnel were deployed to safeguard the environment





