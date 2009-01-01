JOB ALERT: Nigeria Immigration Service announces 2020 recruitment





The Nigeria Immigration Service says it is looking to recruit qualified persons to join its employ.





Sunday James, the service’s public relations officer, announced the recruitment in a statement released in Abuja on Friday.





This comes after the civil defence, correctional, fire and immigration services board (CDCFIB) approved the recruitment process.





The recruitment was approved by Rauf Aregbesola, the minister of interior who also heads the board.





According to a banner published by the service, the vacant positions are inspectorate cadre, the superintendent cadre and the assistant cadre.





“Applicants with impediments in speech, medical challenges and other physical challenges are not to apply due to the rigour of the physical exercise,” the banner read.





“The recruitment would go on for four weeks from the date of publication. Members of the public are encouraged to make good use of this opportunity.





“Application is online through www.nisrecruitment.org.ng. Candidates are advised to print out referees and security clearance form which must be duly completed for submission during screening.”





According to the service, prospective candidates are expected to have basic knowledge of computer operations as the recruitment would include a computer-based test.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com