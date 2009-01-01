Home | News | General | Sanusi steps out for first time since dethronement, leads Jumaah prayer in Awe community (video)

- Muhammadu Sanusi was given the honour of leading hundreds of Muslims in Jummah prayer service in Awe community

- The former Sarki Kano was granted the honour by the Emir of Awe, His Royal Highness Umar Isa

- Among those who Sanusi led in prayer was his visitor, governor of Kaduna state Malam Nasir El-Rufai

Deposed Emir of Kano state, Muhammadu Sanusi II, was granted the honour of leading Friday, March 13's jummah prayer service in Awe community of Nasarawa state.

According to Daily Nigerian, the former Sarki Kano was given the honour by the Emir of Awe His Royal Highness Umar Isa.

Legit.ng gathers that Sanusi led hundreds of Muslim faithful including Kaduna governor Malam Nasir El-Rufai who is in the community on a sympathy visit on Friday.

The weekly Muslims service was held at Awe Central Mosque, in Nasarawa state, with Sanusi, whose movement has been restricted since he was controversially banished, taking the lead role.

Veteran rapper Eedris Abdulkareem mocks Lamido Sanusi over his dethronement as emir

That will be the first time the former emir will come out before a large crowd since resigning to fate in the remote community on exile.

Earlier, it was reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the immediate release of dethroned Emir of Kano from the Nasarawa confinement where he was banished to by the Kano state government.

Justice Anwuli Chikere made the order in an ex-parte ruling on Friday morning, March 13, after listening to Sanusi's lawyer, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN).

The order which is interim is directed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS), the Attorney General of Kano state and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

The recipients of the order were named as respondents in the suit filed by Sanusi on Thursday, March 12.

The order is granted that Sanusi's "rights to human dignity, personal liberty, freedom of association and movement in Nigeria, (apart from Kano state)" be restored pending the hearing and determination of his originating summons.

Flashback: How Emir Sanusi's grandfather was dethroned 57 years ago

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that as the controversial removal of former emir continues to pull the storm across the country, former head of state General Abdulsalami Abubakar said all attempts to pacify all grudging parties proved futile.

General Abdulsalami, who headed the reconciliation committee of Sanusi and Governor Umar Ganduje feud, made this known while reacting to the repulsive removal of the immediate Kano monarch which has seen the north region polarised.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

Nigeria Latest News: Emir Sanusi Says Mosques Should be Converted into Schools | - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...