Breaking: Sanusi regains freedom, departs Nasarawa state

The former emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, has departed Awe, Nasarawa state, where he was relocated to following his dethronement by the Kano state government.

Sanusi may leave ‘exile residence’ with El-Rufai

Sanusi's departure comes after a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja granted an interim order releasing him from detention, Channels TV reports.

The former emir reportedly departed along with Governor Nasir El-Rufai, who paid him a visit on Friday afternoon, March 13.

Shortly before his departure, The Cable reported that Sanusi’s luggage was being offloaded from the house to cars within his exile home in Awe.

Sanusi’s luggage being offloaded from the house to cars within his exile home in Awe

Another national daily newspaper, The Guardian stated that Sanusi intended destination after he leaves Awa is yet unknown.

Legit.ng had reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja has reportedly ordered the immediate release of dethroned Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi from the Nasarawa confinement where he was banished to by the Kano state government.

The Nation reports that Justice Anwuli Chikere made the order in an ex-parte ruling on Friday morning, March 13, after listening to Sanusi's lawyer, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN).

The interim order was directed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS), the Attorney General of Kano state and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

The recipients of the order were named as respondents in the suit filed by Sanusi on Thursday, March 12.

The order is granted that Sanusi's "rights to human dignity, personal liberty, freedom of association and movement in Nigeria, (apart from Kano state)" be restored pending the hearing and determination of his originating summons.

Another northern governor visits Sanusi in Nasarawa state

Meanwhile, Muhammadu Sanusi II, was granted the honour of leading Friday, March 13's jummah prayer service in Awe community of Nasarawa state.

According to Daily Nigerian, the former Sarki Kano was given the honour by the Emir of Awe His Royal Highness Umar Isa.

Legit.ng gathers that Sanusi led hundred of Muslim faithfuls including Kaduna governor Malam Nasir El-Rufai who is in the community on a sympathy visit on Friday.

The weekly Muslims service was held at Awe Central Mosque, in Nasarawa state, with Sanusi, whose movement has been restricted since he was controversially banished, taking the lead role.

