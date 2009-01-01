Home | News | General | This is what Man Utd stars on the bench rushed to do after Ighalo's wonder goal in UEL (photo)

- Manchester United players ran to the pitch-side screen to see Ighalo's goal again

- Odion Ighalo produced a magical finish in the 28th minute of the game

- The Red Devils went on to defeat LASK 5-0

Manchester United players were left stunned at Odion Ighalo’s magical strike in the Europa League round of 16 against LASK on Thursday night, March 12.

Bruno Fernandes picked up the Nigerian in the 28th minute with a sublime outside-right flick before Ighalo expertly controlled the ball, beat his marker with two raises and then unleashed a ferocious shot into the net.

As the team celebrated on the pitch, other players on the bench ran to catch another glimpse of the strike on the pitch side screens.

The United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was marveled by the sensational goal and could not help but wonder, while applauding the striker inside an empty Linzer Stadion in Linz.

Manchester United won the game 5-0 with Juan Mata, Daniel James, Andreas Pereira and Mason Greenwood all getting on the score sheet.

Recall that Manchester United were mocked when the news broke that they had reached an agreement with Ighalo on deadline day.

The player has however silenced his critics with a positive start at the Old Trafford outfit and has now scored four goals in three starts for the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the continuous threat of the deadly novel coronavirus has forced Premier League chiefs to suspend English topflight games until April 3.

The United Kingdom government are said to have met with the Premier League chiefs for them to see reasons all games should be put on hold until next month for a possible return.

It is not only the Premier League that has even been postponed as all games in the lower divisions and also the women's League will also have to be pursed.

Authorities in charge had to make the urgent decision after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi contracted the coronavirus.

Chelsea players and that of Arsenal have all been placed on self isolation so as to avoid the virus been transmitted around.

Liverpool are currently topping the Premier League standings with 82 points after 29 games and they are been tipped to lift the crown at the end of the season.

