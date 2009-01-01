Home | News | General | A Yoruba monarch tried to canvas northern elders for Sanusi but they backed down - Shehu Sani

- Shehu Sani claimed a Yoruba monarch mobilised some northern elders to save Muhammadu Sanusi when it became clear he would be dethroned

- The former lawmaker said the northern elders, however, backed down from Sanusi's trial due to fear of persecution

- Sanusi was stripped of his emirship by Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje-led government on Monday, March 9

Shehu Sani, a former senator representing Kaduna central, says a traditional monarch from the southwest region pulled support for Muhammadu Sanusi when it was clear he would be dethroned.

The outspoken senator made the revelation in a tweet on his verified account on micro-blogging platform Twitter on Friday, March 13.

Sani claimed that when Sanusi fell down the pecking order in Kano state, a Yoruba monarch tried to "mobilise the leaders from the north to save the emir (Sanusi)."

Muhammadu Sanusi: Shue Sani says Yoruba monarch pleaded before emir was removed.

The former lawmaker said the northern elders "backed out on the last minute, out of fear" they might become a target of authority's anger.

The only 'sin' Sanusi committed against Ganduje - Kwankwaso opens up

"The King of the South West tried hard to mobilize the leaders from the North to save the Emir; they backed out on d last minute, out of fear not to invite the anger & the wrath of the powers unto themselves.

"They allowed him to be pushed off the cliff & now helping with a wheelchair," Sani claimed.

Sanusi was deposed as the Emir of Kano state on Monday, March 9, by Governor Umar Abdullahi Gandije-led government over disrespect and insubordination.

Earlier, it was reported that Muhammadu Sanusi II was granted the honour of leading Friday, March 13's jummah prayer service in Awe community of Nasarawa state.

The former Sarki Kano was given the honour by the emir of Awe His Royal Highness Umar Isa. Sanusi led hundreds of Muslim faithful including Kaduna governor Malam Nasir El-Rufai who is in the community on a sympathy visit on Friday.

Ex-head of state General Abdulsalami says he doubts President Buhari's intervention in Sanusi-Ganduje feud

The weekly Muslims service was held at Awe Central Mosque, in Nasarawa state, with Sanusi, whose movement has been restricted since he was controversially banished, taking the lead role.

That will be the first time the former emir will come out before a large crowd since resigning to fate in the remote community on exile.

