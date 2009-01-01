Home | News | General | Concerns as three African countries confirm first cases of coronavirus, one death recorded

- Three African countries have confirmed first cases of coronavirus on Friday, March 13

- Guinea, Sudan and Ethiopia all confirmed first cases as the deadly virus spread across countries and continents

- The index case confirmed in Sudan, however, died on Thursday, March 12, while the country stepped up measures to avoid an outbreak

Despite all efforts to contain coronavirus, the deadly disease is still spreading across countries and continents like a raging wildfire.

Three first cases of coronavirus have been reported in three African countries, namely Guinea, Sudan and Ethiopia on Friday, March 13.

According to Reuters, the index case in the West African country of Guinea is an employee of the European Union delegation.

Legit.ng gathers that the spokesman of the delegation, Halimou Sow, confirmed the development on Friday, adding that the patient had self-isolated after she felt ill upon returning from Europe.

The government of Guinea has not released any official statement on the index case.

The US News also reports that Sudan confirmed its index case on Friday which is an unnamed man who had returned from the United Arab Emirates.

The man reportedly died on Thursday, March 12, according to a statement by the country's Ministry of Health.

In its bid to avoid the virus outbreak, the Sudanese government has reportedly stopped issuing visa flight services to eight countries including Italy and Egypt.

It also suspended bus trip to Egypt.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ethiopia also recorded its first case of the deadly virus.

The East African country's public health institute said it confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus on Friday.

Takele Uma Banti who is the mayor of the capital Addis Ababa disclosed on Twitter that the country's index case is a Japanese citizen.

Meanwhile, the second coronavirus case in Nigeria, a Nigerian who had contact with the Italian index case, has now tested negative and will soon be released, Nigeria's health minister Dr Osagie Ehanire has said.

The minister made the disclosure on Friday, March 13, in Abuja.

“The contact of the index case is testing negative for the virus now, meaning he has cleared the virus and will be allowed to go home,” Ehanire said.

The minister added that the Italian's health is also improving, adding that the index case will be under close monitoring till early next week when he is also expected to be released.

In another report, amid the coronavirus fear, a 64-year-old Nigerian, Okunuga Olumide Saraju, was found dead in his home in Modena, Italy, where he lived alone.

Legit.ng gathered that Okunuga, a native of Ikenne in Ogun state and the president of Egbe Omo Yoruba in Emilia Romagna region, was found dead at about 11 am on Tuesday, March 10, at his home.

There were suspicions that he may have died of coronavirus infection, a disease that has ravaged Italy in the past few weeks.

Saraju who was well-known in the circles of associations and voluntary workers had lived in Modena for 30 years.

A friend had raised the alarm, saying that upon entry, there were no signs of violence or break-ins in the house, nor traces of blood.

