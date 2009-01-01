Home | News | General | Meghan Markle reportedly emotional during farewell party in the UK

- Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, have made their final appearances as senior members of the royal family this past week

- The Suits actress reportedly got emotional during a farewell party in the UK ahead of her flight back to Canada

- According to sources, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not want things to turn out as they did

Meghan Markle was reportedly visibly "emotional" during the final days of the tour in the UK. According to sources, she teared up at a farewell party ahead of her flight home to Canada on Tuesday.

According to Channel 24, the 38-year-old duchess got teary-eyed during a farewell party she threw for royal staff.

Sources described Meghan as "quietly devastated" during her last private function - which was a meeting with students who have received scholarships from the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) in Buckingham Palace.

After her meeting with the scholars, Meghan joined Prince Harry at the Commonwealth Day service - which many described as awkward online after video footage emerged showingPrince William and Kate allegedly ignoring the Sussexes.

Despite it being their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan are reportedly "crushed" by Megxit, according to a royal expert.

The expert claims the Duke and Duchess of Sussex feel their exit from the royal life "was unnecessarily cruel", alleged Harper’s Bazaar royal editor-at-large, Omid Scobie.

"To say they were crushed is an understatement. It’s a decision they still feel wasn’t necessary but also wasn’t a surprise, given the lack of support they received as they were relentlessly attacked by sections of the British press with almost daily mistruths," Scobie says.

Scobie added the couple felt alone during a difficult time and things might have been different had another royal member or two stood up for them.

Legit.ng previously reportedlyPrince Harry and Meghan returned to the UK for the first time since stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

Harry and Markle made their first official public appearance in London on Thursday, 5 March, about two months after announcing their royal exit.

