Deposed Emir of Kano leaves Awe

The deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, has left Awe, Nasarawa State, his abode after he left Kano on Monday.

Sanusi left Awe at about 4:27 p.m., in company of Gov Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna, after observing the Friday congregational prayers.

Sanusi had led the Friday Juma’at prayer at the Awe Central Mosque, where he admonished Muslims to take whatever situation they found themselves in, as destiny.

He encouraged the faithful to always live with the fear of God and accept whatever predicament that befell them in good faith, and prayed for the peace and development of the country.

NAN reports that Hajiya Saudatu Hussain, the aged mother of the Emir, had arrived Awe on Friday morning, to meet her son.

Efforts to confirm Sanusi’s destination did not yield fruits, but an authoritative source told NAN that the former monarch left Awe “to enjoy his freedom”.

“You remember that a Federal High Court in Abuja gave an odrer directing his immediate release from confinement. The man is now free and should be allowed to be free,” he said.

NAN recalls that the Kano government had dethroned Sanusi on Monday, March 9, over alleged open disregard to the state government and disrespect for the traditions of the Kano Emirate.

He was initially taken to Loko in Nasarawa State, before he was moved to Awe, another town in the north-central state, on Wednesday, March 11.

