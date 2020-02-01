Home | News | General | Herbalist docked over N12.6m fraud

Kindly Share This Story:

A 43-year-old man, Wahab Nurudeen,on Friday appeared before an Abeokuta Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting at Isabo over a N12.6million fraud.

The defendant of no fixed address is facing a three- count charge of conspiracy, fraud and stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp Bukola Abolade, told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometime in July 2019 in Abeokuta.

Abolade said that the defendant, who claimed to be a herbalist, fraudulently obtained N12.6 million from Falaye Adekunle in the pretext that he was going to offer him spiritual cleansing.

She said the defendant claimed he would give spiritual power to the complainant to enhance his fortunes and make him great,

knowing well that this was false.

The prosecutor said the defendant converted the money to his personal use.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 516, 419 and 390(9)of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge levelled against him.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs I.O Abudu, granted the defendant N1 million bail with two sureties in like sum.

Abudu added that one of the sureties must have landed property and show evidence of tax payment to the Ogun government.

She adjourned the case till April 3 for hearing. (NAN)

vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...