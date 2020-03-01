Home | News | General | Sanusi leads Friday prayer in exile, calls for obedience to God

The dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, led Friday prayers in Awe Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The deposed Emir, who has been in Awe since on Tuesday March 10, was allowed to lead the Friday prayers in the Central Mosque located in the Palace of the Emir of Awe, Alhaji Isa Abubakar.

Sanusi during his sermon, urged Muslim faithful to always obey God and accept His judgment in whatever happens.

He said that whatever happens to anyone is destined by God to happen; if not, there is no way it would happen.

The former Emir explained that there is no way anything that God has not destined to happen would come to pass.

He also underscored the need for Nigerians to continue praying for peace and progress of the country, at large.

Sanusi, however, urged Muslims to fear God in all their activities, reminding them that every one of them must give account of his or her deeds in the hereafter.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sanusi was giving his first public speech after he was dethroned by the Kano State Government and banished to Nasarawa State.

NAN also reports that among those that attended the prayer included Governor Nasiru El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Emir of Awe, Abubakar, and his Shabu counterpart, Alhaji Mohammed Bwala.

Security was tight during the prayer as armed policemen and other security personnel were deployed to Awe inj a bid to forestall in breakdown of law and order.

Among the people who visited Sanusi in his Awe residence were his aged-other, family members and close associates.

