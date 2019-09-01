Home | News | General | Just in: 4 EFCC officials receive FBI commendation certificate
Just in: 4 EFCC officials receive FBI commendation certificate



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  5 hours 21 minutes ago
Iwu vs EFCC
Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

The Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States Department of Justice has presented commendation certificates to four officials of the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The certificate is in recognition of their efforts for their participation in “operation rewired 2019”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Ilorin Zonal Office of the EFCC had in 2019 secured the conviction of one Joseph Oyediran, a  wanted suspect by the FBI over his roles in offences bordering on internet fraud.

Those honored by FBI are the Zonal Head of EFCC in Ilorin, Malam Isyaku Sharu; his second in Command, Mr Dare Folarin; Head of Advance Fee Fraud, Mr Olamide Sadiq, and Mr Sesan Ola of the Legal and Prosecution Department.

Presenting the certificate, Ayotunde Awoyemi, a Foreign Service National Investigator who represented Uche Amandi, Legal attachee of the FBI said, “the foreign investigator commends the officers for their participation in operation rewired 2019”. (NAN)

vanguardngr.com

