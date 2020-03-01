Home | News | General | Coronavirus: I’m well – Dybala gives update on his health

Juventus forward, Paulo Dybala has denied reports that he was tested positive for Coronavirus.

Reports emerged earlier today that the Argentine international was being infected with COVID-19.

But reacting to the report, Dybala, in a tweet on his official Twitter page on Friday, confirmed that he is well and in voluntary isolation.

Dybala wrote: “Hello everyone, I wanted to confirm that I am well and in voluntary isolation. Thank you all for the messages, and I hope you are well Folded hands#NoFakeNews#coronavirus.”

Meanwhile, Dybala’s teammate, Daniele Rugani, was the first Juventus player that tested positive for Coronavirus earlier this week.

Juventus have released a statement on its official website on Thursday that 121 staff members, including footballers, are in voluntary home isolation because of Coronavirus.

The statement read: “Following yesterday’s news, relating to the footballer, Daniele Rugani’s positive test for Coronavirus-COVID 19.

“121 people, including football players, staff members, directors, entourage and Juventus employees are observing a period of voluntary home isolation, in compliance with the requirements of the health authorities based on the provisions currently in force.”

