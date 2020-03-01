Home | News | General | El-Rufai meets dethroned Emir Sanusi in Nasarawa (Photos)
El-Rufai meets dethroned Emir Sanusi in Nasarawa (Photos)



Nasir El-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State is currently meeting with the dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi.

The meeting is holding in Awe Local Government Area of Nasarawa State where Sanusi was banished to.

Recall that El-Rufai had appointed Sanusi into the board of the Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency, KADIPA, shortly after he was dethroned by the Kano State government.

He also appointed the dethroned Emir as the chancellor of Kaduna state University.

Details Shortly…

