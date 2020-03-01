Home | News | General | Why I Left Chocolate City – MI Opens Up

Nigerian rapper, MI Abaga has revealed why he left Chocolate City, his long term record label.

Nigerian foremost rapper and record producer, Jude Abaga, also known as M.I Abaga has revealed why he left Chocolate City and went on to flaunt his own record label, Incredible Music.

MI shocked his fans with the announcement of his exit from Chocolate City label after 13 years, a decision he didn’t open up on immediately.

However, MI in a recent statement reported by Channels TV has revealed why he left Chocolate City. He stated that he left to do something new.

He clarified that the relationship between him and Chocolate City is still intact, adding that he wanted to keep the news of his exit on a low.

He said, “Nothing happened to the relationship [with Chocolate City]. We are family for life.”

MI added that: “Chocolate City is family. It is time for me to do a new thing musically. Generally, I have had a no-press policy on this issue. The reason is that I don’t want my words to be twisted. I am careful who I answer.”

The rapper stressed that he is grateful to Chocolate City for all he achieved during his time with them.

“After a while, it is time to do a new thing and I am grateful for everything that was,” the songwriter added. “I think right now, it is time for incredible music and for MI to move.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...