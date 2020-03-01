Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Catholic churches shut down over outbreak of COVID-19

Catholic churches in Rome were on Thursday closed due to the outbreak of Coronavirus in Italy.

Cardinal Angelo De Donatis Pope Francis’ vicar for Rome archdiocese made the declaration while describing the virus as unprecedented in modern times, Reuters report.

Angelo De Donatis disclosed that Catholic churches in Rome will be closed until April 3.

The declaration was made after the Italian government had on Wednesday night closed virtually every commercial activity across the country apart from pharmacies, food shops and other stores selling essential goods.

The decree also dispenses Catholics in the archdiocese from their obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and on what are known as Holy Days of Obligation.

The decree allows a relatively smaller number of oratories in convents and monasteries to remain open.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...