‘On my way to visit Sanusi in Nasarawa’ – El-rufai announces
The Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai is currently paying a visit to the dethroned Emir of Kano State, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II.
Sanusi, the 14th Emir of the Kano Emirate was dethroned and banished to Nasarawa State on Monday.
Few hours after his dethronement, the ex-CBN governor was appointed as the Chancellor, Kaduna State University (KASU) and Vice Chairman, Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency, KADIPA by the Kaduna State governor Nasir El- Rufai
On Friday morning, Gov El-rufai again announced his visit to Sanusi on his verified Twitter page.
The post alongside pictures of El-rufai in a car read: “El-rufai is on his way to Awe to visit HH Muhammadu Sanusi II.”
