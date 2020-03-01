BREAKING: Court orders Sanusi’s immediate release
Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the immediate release of the embattled former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II.
The Emir of Kano was banished and detained in Nasarawa State on Monday immediately after his dethronement.
After listening to Sanusi's lawyer, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) who argued a motion ex-parte to that effect, Justice Anwuli Chikere ordered the monarch's release on Friday morning.
