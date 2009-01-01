Sanusi heads to Lagos from Abuja – El-Rufai





Kaduna Governor Nasir Ahmed El-Rufa’i has disclosed the 14th Emir of Kano is leaving Awe in Nasarawa State to Lagos, through Abuja.





A statement from Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna on Friday, said: ‘’The Governor who drove from Abuja to Awe town, met His Highness in high spirits, demonstrating his usual calm, poise and regal bearing amidst what has befallen in the last four days.‘’





The statement signed by Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr. Muyiwa Adekeye, said: “Governor Nasir El Rufai visited his long- time friend, ideological soul mate and confidante, His Highness Muhammad Sanusi II, as a mark of solidarity over his temporary travails at Awe town in Nasarawa State.





‘’His Highness seems to have taken all that happened in his stride but has reiterated his commitment to enforce his fundamental human rights.





‘’Sanusi II, the 14th Fulani Emir of Kano, manifested a renewed vigour to continue serving humanity in his life- long efforts to expand the frontiers of knowledge and to campaign against unworthy timid ignorance that has shackled Nigeria as a perpetual potentially great nation,’’ he said.





According to the Special Adviser, El Rufai arrived Awe town shortly before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had granted an interim order, releasing Sanusi from detention.





Adekeye said that El Rufai and His Highness later drove to the mosque where the latter led the Jumma’at prayer, adding that hundreds of well- wishers lined up the road of Awe to hail His Highness on his way to the mosque and back to his residence.





The statement further said that the duo rode in El Rufai’s car to Abuja, from where Sanusi II will proceed to Lagos.

