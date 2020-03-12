Home | News | General | Former emir of Kano Sanusi to chair LASU convocation lecture

The Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, has disclosed that the former emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, will chair the convocation lecture of the university scheduled for March 26.

The announcement made by the university’s vice-chancellor, Olanrewaju Fagbohun, who stated that the ceremony is scheduled to hold between March 20 and 27, Premium Times reports.

Fagbohun said the lecture will be delivered by the president of African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Benedict Oramah.

In another report, the Ekiti government has disclosed that it will still retain the deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi 11, as the Chancellor of the state-owned Ekiti State University, (EKSU).

Why I gave appointments to Sanusi - El-Rufai

The state government’s position was made known by the authorities of EKSU in Ado Ekiti in a letter it addressed to the former emir.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti had appointed Sanusi Lamido Sanusi11 as the Chancellor of Ekiti State University in 2019.

A letter dated March 12, 2020, from EKSU’s management and signed by the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Eddy Olanipekun, confirmed the retention of the former emir as the Chancellor of EKSU.

The letter addressed to the former Emir said that the university would continue to recognise Lamido as the Chancellor of the university, despite his present travail.

Meanwhile, Sanusi has departed Awe, Nasarawa state, where he was relocated to following his dethronement by the Kano state government.

Sanusi's departure comes after a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja granted an interim order releasing him from detention.

Ekiti state university retains dethroned Emir Lamido Sanusi as chancellor

The former emir reportedly departed along with Governor Nasir El-Rufai, who paid him a visit on Friday afternoon, March 13.

The governor of Kaduna state has revealed that the recently dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, is on his way to Lagos.

Governor El-Rufai made this revelation during his visit to Sanusi in the Awe town of Nsarawa where the former traditional ruler was allegedly banished to.

The governor added that Sanusi will get to Lagos through Abuja, Channels TV reports.

Meanwhile, Shehu Sani, a former senator representing Kaduna central, says a traditional monarch from the southwest region pulled support for Muhammadu Sanusi when it was clear he would be dethroned.

The outspoken senator made the revelation in a tweet on his verified account on micro-blogging platform Twitter on Friday, March 13.

Opinion: Letter to my son, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi

Sani claimed that when Sanusi fell down the pecking order in Kano state, a Yoruba monarch tried to "mobilise the leaders from the north to save the emir (Sanusi).

"The King of the South West tried hard to mobilize the leaders from the North to save the Emir; they backed out on d last minute, out of fear not to invite the anger & the wrath of the powers unto themselves," he said.

The former lawmaker said the northern elders "backed out on the last minute, out of fear" they might become a target of authority's anger.

