Dethronement: Continue to remain calm - Former lawmaker tells Kano people

- Danlami Kurfi has called on the residents of Kano state to remain calm over the dethronement of Muhammad Sanusi II as emir of Kano

- Kurfi, a former federal lawmaker urged the people to wait for a legal decision on the matter

- According to Kurfi, despite the humiliation and treatment given to the former emir, it should never warrant the youths to take laws into their own hands

A former lawmaker in the House of Representatives on Friday, March 13, urged the people of Kano state to remain calm but vigilant over dethronement of the immediate past Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II.

Honourable Danlami Kurfi urged youths in Kano and northern Nigeria as a whole to stay calm and resolute amid the crisis in the state.

Speaking to Legit.ng, Kurfi who had condemned the dethronement and banishment of the former emir said the pain and anger of Kano residents can be felt across the country.

Kurfi said despite the humiliation and treatment given to the former emir, it should never warrant the youths to take laws into their own hands.

He said: “As law-abiding citizens of Kano and Nigeria as a whole, you all must remain calm. Please, I beg you, I know your pain, your anger, and I know these anger are all justified but please and please again, let us all remain calm.”

Stating that the court remains to last hope of the common man especially on issues like this, the former lawmaker said power is transient as it only belongs to God.

“The matter is already before the court and I believe the court, which is the hope of every common man will deliver justice on the matter,” Kurfi said.

He further added that despite the humiliation and treatment given to the former emir, it should never warrant the youths to take laws into their own hands.

“Knowing that power is transient, I urge you all to know that there is no call for alarm as the will of the people will always prevail, no matter how long it is going to take,” the former lawmaker said.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Sanusi was deposed of his title and position as the emir of Kano by the governor of the state, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The dethronement of Sanusi by the governor followed a banishment to a locality in Nasarawa state known as Awe.

The Kano state government also announced Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero as the new emir for the ancient town.

According to the state government, four kingmakers of Kano elected a new emir, following the deposition of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II earlier on Monday, March 9.

