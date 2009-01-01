Home | News | General | Sanusi can go anywhere including Kano - el-Rufai

- Muhammad Sanusi is free to reside anywhere in Nigeria

- This was the position of Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna on Friday, March 13

- Governor el-Rufai added that the dethroned Emir can even live in Kano state, if he so pleases

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna has said that Muhammad Sanusi is free to reside anywhere in Nigeria, including Kano state where he was allegedly banished from.

el-Rufai premised his position on the fact that the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday, March 13, declared the arrest and detention of the former Emir as illegal and unconstitutional, The Cable reports.

Speaking with journalists in Nasarawa, the governor said: “He can live anywhere he wants including Kano city, if he wants."

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that el-Rufai had revealed that Sanusi was on his way to Lagos. Governor el-Rufai made this revelation during his visit to Sanusi in the Awe town of Nsarawa where the former traditional ruler was allegedly banished to. The governor added that Sanusi will get to Lagos through Abuja.

Breaking: El-Rufai visits dethroned Emir of Kano in Nasarawa

This came just a few minutes after Legit.ng reported that Sanusi had departed Awe, Nasarawa state, where he was relocated to following his dethronement by the Kano state government.

Sanusi's departure came after a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja granted an interim order releasing him from detention.

The former emir departed along with Governor Nasir El-Rufai who paid him a visit on Friday afternoon, March 13.

Shortly before his departure, Sanusi’s luggage was being offloaded from the house to cars within his exile home in Awe. Sanusi's intended destination after he leaves Awa was yet unknown at that time.

Legit.ng had reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja has reportedly ordered the immediate release of dethroned Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi from the Nasarawa confinement where he was banished to by the Kano state government.

We didn't banish Sanusi from Kano - Attorney-general

Justice Anwuli Chikere made the order in an ex-parte ruling on Friday morning, March 13, after listening to Sanusi's lawyer, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN).

The interim order was directed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS), the Attorney General of Kano state and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

