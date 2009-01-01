Home | News | General | NIiMet predicts decrease temperature, increase moisture influx from Saturday to Monday

- NiMet has predicted decrease of temperatures over north to central states

- It also predicted influx of moisture into the southern

- The agency further predicted partly cloudy to cloudy conditions to be expected over the coastal region in the morning hours

Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted decrease of temperatures over north to central states with visibility in the range of 2 km to 5km due to the dust in suspension.

NiMet weather outlook released on Friday in Abuja further predicted influx of moisture into the southern region to as high as Lat. 9ْN has increased cloudiness over the region.

“For Saturday, dust haze with visibility range of 2km to 5km and localised horizontal visibility of less than 1000m is likely over the entire northern and central region in the morning and evening hours.

“Except Ilorin which will be in thunderstorms in the morning hours with partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are likely over the inland cities in the morning and evening period except Benin and Abeokuta which will be in thunderstorms in the morning hours.

“Cloudy condition should prevail over the coastal region with chances of isolated thunderstorms over Lagos in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, there are possibilities of thunderstorms over Calabar and Port Harcourt,“ he said.

According to NiMet, northern cities are likely to remain sunny and hazy conditions while central cities are expected to be in dust haze conditions during the morning/evening period.

The agency forecast partly cloudy to cloudy conditions to be likely over the inland cities in the morning and evening period except Benin and Abeokuta which would be in thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening hours.

NiMet, further, predicted partly cloudy to cloudy conditions to be expected over the coastal region in the morning hours with possibilities of isolated thunderstorms over Yenagoa, Eket, Calabar and Lagos during the afternoon/evening hours.

“For Monday, sunny condition is likely over northern while partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are envisaged over the central cities during the morning/evening periods.

“A partly cloudy to cloudy condition is likely over the inland cities. Cloudy condition should prevail over the coastal region with chances of isolated thunderstorms over Lagos Yenagoa, Benin, and Southern Ondo in the morning hours.

“There are possibilities of thunderstorms over Calabar, Lagos, Yenagoa, Port Harcourt and Southern Ondo during the afternoon/evening hours,“ it said.

