Meet Ghanaian 'wonder kid' reading minds on live video

- Ahokagya, a young Ghanaian with a superior ability to read minds and perform other mystical activities has demonstrated on live TV

- The Boy Who Knows, as he is also called, read minds and gave comments on activities in the studio while blindfolded

- According to the young man, he has the ability to perform more 'miraculous' acts such as speaking to dead people in the past

A young Ghanaian man who is popularly known as Ahokagya and otherwise called 'The Boy Who Knows' has performed on live TV at YEN.com.gh.

On a special edition of Yen's Star Gist, Ahokagya explains his art as not being magic or prophesy but simply the use of powers available to man through nature.

In live demonstrations, The Boy Who Knows started with reading people's minds. He would ask a random individual who volunteers a question and write the answer in the mind of the volunteer on paper.

Watch a section of the full video below:

The person who was asked the question would call out the answer they had in mind and Ahokagya would immediately show the answer he had written on his paper, which would be the same as the answer given by the volunteer.

In addition to reading minds, Ahokagya also wowed the entire audience when he was fully blindfolded and still found a way to detect activities that were going on in the studio.

How this particular one worked was for one volunteer by name Edward to hold the material in one hand while touching Ahokagya's shoulder with the other hand.

The Boy Who Knows would simply bow his head or rub his hands and be able to tell what the volunteer had in his other hand.

This particular experiment was tested with several random objects and not even one was gotten wrong. According to the young man, he has performed more 'miraculous' acts such as speaking to dead people in the past.

