Meet Ghanaian 'wonder kid' reading minds on live video
- 6 hours 58 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
- Ahokagya, a young Ghanaian with a superior ability to read minds and perform other mystical activities has demonstrated on live TV
- The Boy Who Knows, as he is also called, read minds and gave comments on activities in the studio while blindfolded
- According to the young man, he has the ability to perform more 'miraculous' acts such as speaking to dead people in the past
A young Ghanaian man who is popularly known as Ahokagya and otherwise called 'The Boy Who Knows' has performed on live TV at YEN.com.gh.
On a special edition of Yen's Star Gist, Ahokagya explains his art as not being magic or prophesy but simply the use of powers available to man through nature.
In live demonstrations, The Boy Who Knows started with reading people's minds. He would ask a random individual who volunteers a question and write the answer in the mind of the volunteer on paper.
PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app
Watch a section of the full video below:
The person who was asked the question would call out the answer they had in mind and Ahokagya would immediately show the answer he had written on his paper, which would be the same as the answer given by the volunteer.
In addition to reading minds, Ahokagya also wowed the entire audience when he was fully blindfolded and still found a way to detect activities that were going on in the studio.
How this particular one worked was for one volunteer by name Edward to hold the material in one hand while touching Ahokagya's shoulder with the other hand.
PAY ATTENTION: Get your daily relationship tips and advice on Africa Love Aid group
The Boy Who Knows would simply bow his head or rub his hands and be able to tell what the volunteer had in his other hand.
This particular experiment was tested with several random objects and not even one was gotten wrong. According to the young man, he has performed more 'miraculous' acts such as speaking to dead people in the past.
PAY ATTENTION: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously gathered the report of a 19-year-old, Babs Cardini, who is reportedly a Nigerian magician who wows people on the street of Lagos with his bags of tricks. Cardini said he watches TV performance and YouTube tutorials to get inspiration and better his skill.
NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better
Amazing acrobats from Abuja | Legit TV
[embedded content]
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles