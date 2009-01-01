Home | News | General | Breaking: Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus

- A national emergency has been declared in United States of America over coronavirus

- The declaration was made by President Donald Trump

- With this, states and territories and localities will have access to money to fight the virus

President Trump of the United States of America has declared a "national emergency" on Friday, March 13, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to him, the action would "open up access to up to $50 billion," which he described as "a large amount of money for states and territories and localities in our shared fight against this disease."

Trump also urged states to set up emergency operation centers immediately.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Jair Bolsonaro, the president of Brazil, on Friday, March 13, tested positive for the global pandemic, coronavirus just some days after his meeting with President Donald Trump of the United States (US) in Miami.

According to the New York Times, Bolsonaro was known to have said that the virus is only a fantasy.

The president had earlier said: “During the past year, obviously, we have had moments of crisis. A lot of that is fantasy. And coronavirus, which is not [what] all the mainstream media makes it out to be.”

However, Bolsonaro was seen with a face mask at Palácio da Alvorada, his official residence. For now, the president is awaiting the counter-proof result that will confirm his health status in relation to the virus.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Mohammad Ali Ramazani Dastak, an Iranian MP who tested positive for coronavirus disease a few days ago had died.

Dastak was recently elected to represent Astana Ashrafieh died on Saturday, February 29. His demise was confirmed by the country's ministry of health.

How President Buhari plans to spend $22.7bn loan (see list)

Kianush Jahanpur, the ministry of health's spokesperson said: “Unfortunately nine people died of the virus in the last 24 hours, with the death toll at 43 people.”

The Iranian MP died after he was taken to hospital with “influenza and chemical injuries” sustained in the Iran-Iraq war.

