Home | News | General | Generator ban: Wizkid lampoons Senate, calls for 24 hours electricity

- Singer Wizkid has joined several Nigerians that have reacted to the proposed ban on generators

- The singer in a post shared on Twitter pushed for 24 hours electricity before the ban

- Wizkid’s tweet generated reactions from his followers on the platform

- PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Singer Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid has lent his voice to the agitation against the proposed ban on the importation of power generating sets, which was moved by lawmakers in the Senate.

The music star in a post shared on micro blogging platform, Twitter, also condemned the move to send people caught importing generators into the country to jail for 10 years.

Wizkid in his tweet noted that before any of the move becomes a law in the country, residents should at least enjoy 24/7 supply of electricity.

Singer Adekunle Gold reacts to generator ban proposed by a senator, says it's not a genius idea

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Recall that Legit.ng had previously gathered that the bill, sponsored by Senator Bima Enagi, is one of the new six bills introduced during plenary. In his argument, Enagi said the motivation behind the bill is linked with a need to curb environmental and air pollution.

Check out the post by Wizkid below:

Some of his followers were seen hailing him for using his platform to speak out.

"Wizzy for president,the only celebrity that won’t campaign for any politician no matter the juicy offer. I will follow wizzy who criticize the government for no political benefit than listen to bankw who criticize the government every 4years for political campaigns," one follower tweeted.

Another one said: "The leaders in this country make laws based on their reality. 90% of them dont really know what it takes for the average Nigerian to survive daily."

Fuji reigns supreme as Caucasian students are seen dancing to Obesere's Egungun Be Careful in the classroom (video)

PAY ATTENTION: Get your daily relationship tips and advice on Africa Love Aid group

Read more comments below:

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that singer Adekunle Gold also shared what he thinks about the bill. According to him, the government who is yet to provide constant power supply should not concern itself on banning generators.

PAY ATTENTION: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Davido or Wizkid: whom would you rather hang out with? | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...