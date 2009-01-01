Home | News | General | Buhari finally approves community policing throughout Nigeria

After much consultation and deliberation, the federal government of Nigeria has finally approved the full implementation of community policing throughout the country.

This was revealed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu on Friday, March 13, in Abuja, Nigerian Tribune reports.

IGP Adamu said that the approval of the new security policy was necessitated by the increasing and alarming level of violent crimes especially in northern states of Nigeria like Kaduna, Niger, Kogi, Katsina and Zamfara.

The police chief said that the policy which is aimed at ensuring the security of each citizen will be driven by every member of any given community in the country.

He added that the idea behind this is to develop the capacity of communities to provide solutions to the security challenges peculiar to them.

Explaining further, Adamu said: “The plan will involve the setting up of Community Policing Committees (CPCs) at the ward, local government, and state levels including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the federal security agency had disclosed that those who would be recruited for the initiative would be paid salaries.

Those recruited into the initiative would be working on a volunteer basis and would be getting stipends, Frank Mba, police spokesman, said.

Mba added that only employed persons would be absorbed into the service.

Legit.ng gathered that the police spokesperson noted that the decision to pay the special constables stipends is to encourage the spirit of patriotism among Nigerians.

Mba said that the community policing initiative is not new, adding that it has just been abandoned for a very long time.

“The special constabulary is a voluntary service. They are not full-time police officers so they cannot be paid salary, but they would be paid allowances," he said.

Mba said anyone who is willing to join the community policing initiative must have a separate source of livelihood as it is just a volunteer service.

He added that member of any profession can volunteer for the complimentary police service, adding that it is a part-time job involving intelligence gathering, crowd control, etc.

