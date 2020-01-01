Breaking: Trump declares national emergency over COVID-19
U.S. President Donald Trump has declared a national health emergency over the fast-spreading coronavirus that has killed no fewer than 41 people and infected 1,875 others in the country.
Trump said the move would open up access to $50 billion in federal funding to state and local governments to tackle the virus.
Insisting that the U.S. had done better in efforts to contain the virus compared to other affected countries, Trump said the declaration would unleash the full power of the country to defeat the virus.
