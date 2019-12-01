Home | News | General | 15 countries in Africa report coronavirus cases –WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, said on Friday there are now 147 confirmed cases of Coronavirus and four deaths in 15 countries on the continent.

The UN Health agency disclosed this in a statement posted on its website.

The WHO had on Wednesday declared COVID-19 a global pandemic.

The WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, said “With COVID-19 officially declared a pandemic, all countries on the continent must act appropriately to checkmate the disease.

He said: “Every country can still change the course of this pandemic by scaling up their emergency preparedness or response.

“Cases may still be low in Africa and we can keep it that way with robust all-of-government actions to fight the new coronavirus.”

According to her, containment remains the most appropriate strategy for African countries.

Apart from South Africa and Algeria – which had clusters of transmission linked to imported cases – the confirmed COVID-19 cases in the African region are sporadic importations from European countries, mainly Italy, France, Germany, and Spain. (NAN)

