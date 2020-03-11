Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Don’t Shake Hands, Don’t Hug – Aregbesola Warns Nigerians

The Nigerian Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has warned Nigerians to reduce the tradition of hands shaking and hugging in order not to contract the novel coronavirus.

While speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony of a 3000-capacity custodial centre in Karshi, Abuja on Thursday, the Minister enjoined Nigerians to always stay three feet away from one another and avoid crowded places.

“Don’t shake hands again, don’t hug for now except your family members, maintain three feet distance between you and the next person”, he warned. The Minister advised Nigerians to greet by bowing and touching their heart.

Aregbesola said coronavirus had become a global emergency, stressing that all hand must be on deck to ensure it doesn’t “become a serious problem here.”

He added that: “We must be cautious of coronavirus and work towards preventing it. We owe it to ourselves, our family, and community to be very vigilant.” While urging Nigerians not to panic, he encouraged hygienic living to prevent the virus.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...