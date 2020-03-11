Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Nigerian Who Tested Positive Is Now Negative – Health Minister Says

The Federal Government, on Friday, said the second confirmed case of coronavirus in the country no longer had the virus in his system and would be discharged from the treatment centre in Lagos.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said this while giving an update on the virus in Abuja.

He said the person, who had contact with the index case, had no symptoms of the COVID 19, adding that he had not been sick while in isolation.

He also said the index case, an Italian who is receiving treatment in Lagos, would also be discharged next week.

He said, “Between January 7 and March 12, 2020, a total of 42 people who met our case definition have been screened for COVID 19 in Edo, Lagos, Ogun, Yobe, Rivers and Kano states, and the Federal Capital Territory.

“40 tested negative and two were confirmed positive. These two are the index case and a contact with the index case. No death has been recorded.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...