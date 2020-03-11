Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Nigerian Who Tested Positive Is Now Negative – Health Minister Says
‘My Dad Is Not Your Mate’: Fati Ajimobi Hails Dad, Ganduje For Dethroning Emir Sanusi
Why I ‘attacked’ Buhari in Kebbi – Man in viral video opens up

Coronavirus: Nigerian Who Tested Positive Is Now Negative – Health Minister Says



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 9 hours 2 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The Federal Government, on Friday, said the second confirmed case of coronavirus in the country no longer had the virus in his system and would be discharged from the treatment centre in Lagos.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said this while giving an update on the virus in Abuja.

alt

He said the person, who had contact with the index case, had no symptoms of the COVID 19, adding that he had not been sick while in isolation.

He also said the index case, an Italian who is receiving treatment in Lagos, would also be discharged next week.

He said, “Between January 7 and March 12, 2020, a total of 42 people who met our case definition have been screened for COVID 19 in Edo, Lagos, Ogun, Yobe, Rivers and Kano states, and the Federal Capital Territory.

“40 tested negative and two were confirmed positive. These two are the index case and a contact with the index case. No death has been recorded.”

DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 141