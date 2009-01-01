Home | News | General | Why I ‘attacked’ Buhari in Kebbi – Man in viral video opens up

A young man named Mohammed Jamilu Gunddare on Friday reacted to reports of him attempting to attack President Muhammadu Buhari in Kebbi State.

Gunddare was reported to have attempted an attack president during the Argungu Festival in Kebbi State after a video of him charging towards Buhari had surfaced online.

But the Presidency had denied the report, saying Bello only wanted to take a selfie.

However, Gunddare while addressing journalists on the incident, said he was only “excited and eager” to have a handshake with Buhari.

Stating that he admired Buhari very much, Gunddare also dismissed claims that he was detained by the Department of State Services, DSS.

He said: “I was emotionally attached to his outstanding virtues of honesty and craved to shake him.

“I am alive and the DSS never tortured me; nobody ever tortured me, I was well cared for and given food”.

