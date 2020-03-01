Home | News | General | Sanusi: A jinx or act of destiny?

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ishola Balogun

The deposition and banishment of Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi was never a wink of surprise for many, including the man at the center stage of the whole saga. It was not also a jinx as some would want to believe, citing the episode of Emir Sanusi I, his grandfather. It is rather the devastating consequence of speaking truth to power.

The deposed emir had shown, overtime, that he had the realistic grasp of the consequences of speaking the truth with a resolve to always damn the consequences; an uncommon trait, a rarity among elites in the country. What however, bothers most Nigerians is the unending debauchery, and perfidy by those who manage our affairs, showing consistent disdain for truth and contempt for others. To them, speaking the truth becomes unforgivable sin.

But the ease and equanimity with which the erstwhile emir took his deposition and banishment reflects the true character of a fearless leader. As he professes, Allah gives power and He takes it at will. Every circumstance, great or no small in the life of individual occurs because Allah wishes it to happen.

Displaying such splendid fortitude in the face of difficulties and tests in life is a hallmark of a believer, who enjoys the comfort of knowing that everything befalling him is destined to do so.

According to his lawyer, he accepted the deposition letter, acknowledged it personally, after writing some Quranic verses in the Arabic script along with his signature.

Even when his constitutional rights was being violated, confining him to Nasarawa State against his wish, he accepted his fate and said: “With almost six years on this throne and (in charge of) our heritage, today, the Almighty Allah, who gave me the leadership, has decided to take it back,” Alhaji Sanusi said.

He continued: “As I always say, leadership has predetermined tenure; the days Allah destined are numbered. When the days come to an end one must leave.

“We have accepted whatever Allah decides. We have agreed. We appreciate (Allah). We are happy and we know it is what is best for us.”

“We enjoin everyone to remain peaceful. We have directed our family, our children and those that support us that whoever gets it and is endorsed by the people they should pay allegiance to him.

“They should follow him (the new emir). They should guard his honour and dignity because that is also the honour and dignity of this palace.”

Even among the politicians, it is a rare trait.

When our life situation changes, we must accept it as the will of God. That way, we learn to accept it with patience and humility rather than despair and frustration. In one of the sayings of Prophet Muhammad, (peace be upon him) he was reported to have said: “If the whole nation were to gather together to benefit you they would only benefit you with that which Allah had already written for you and if the whole nation were to gather to harm you, they could only harm you with that which Allah had already written to harm you.

The pen has been lifted and the ink has dried.” (Ahmad).

The flamboyant and cerebral former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria spoke on the alarming rate of poverty in the North, the ever increasing number of Almajiri on the streets of Northern part of the country which was put at over 9.5million people. According to him, no leader should be happy with millions of northern Nigerian youths out of school; with nine states almost contributing 50 per cent of the entire malnutrition rate in the country. He spoke against bad economic policies and wrong priorities. He preached against the syndrome of producing many children without the ability to care for them. He was loud and vocal on issue of ignorance and wretchedness. These bitter truths only pitched him against the elites.

They hang on him allegation of financial misappropriation of N3billion and another N2billion illegal land sales preferred against him by the state government.

Yes, Sanusi may have dissented against political authorities that have always shown disdain for the truth, he has paid the price of speaking the truth with healthy conscience. And the truth has kept him going. During his stint in UBA as the General Manager, he criticised the then governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwanso for not being sensitive to the yearnings of the people. But when his employer asked him to apologize, he resigned his appointment and left UBA. He was immediately offered the post of Executive Director in the First Bank from where late Yar’Adua appointed him as governor of CBN.

When he resumed at the Central Bank, he criticised the big emoluments of the National Assembly saying it was not sustainable. The National Assembly threatened him and asked for apology. He dared them, saying he was not afraid of being sacked. Remember the missing N20billion oil money during Jonathan era. His criticism of the theft of oil sales led to his sack by then President Jonathan. But he became the emir of Kano afterwards.

With providence in action, barely 48 hours after his dethronement, the Kaduna State government has appointed him the chancellor of the state university. Only God knows other things that are in the offing for him. It is never a jinx but consistent truth which has really kept him going.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...