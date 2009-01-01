Home | News | General | How a lady brought her sister's children to ruin my first dating experience - Man reveals pains

People always have interesting tales to tell about their dating experience. However, no matter how common they may be, some sometimes come with an unexpected twist.

A man identified as Victor Ikpe on Wednesday, March 12, shared his dating experience on twitter and it went viral.

He said that his first official date went bad as his partner brought three of her sister’s children. Having someone other than your date around is stress on its own, having kids around is on another level of mess.

Victor added that all through the date, the kids kept haggling him about the things they want like ice cream, sharwama, sausage roll, and meat pie.

He could not bear it as the young man said hot tears ran down his eyes. According to him, the kids were all over him as his partner kept chipping in on how they like him. In final words, Victor said they do not but only love his wallet.

“Back then it was just me and the kids and I had been single for years. I wasn’t looking for anything but I did think Chris was very handsome when he turned up.

“We started off just chatting on the doorstep, then each week we would just talk more and more. He’d bring the shopping in, maybe have a drink and use the bathroom because it’s hard on the road,” she said.

In ensuring that they do not have to break a bank to get married, the couple said that will be going for a very simple ceremony on Tuesday, July 21.

