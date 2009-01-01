Home | News | General | Revealed: List of players, coaches and clubs hit by coronavirus in Europe's 5 leagues (from Arteta to Rugani)

Coronavirus is taking a graver turn in the world and tragically, the virus has wreaked more havoc in sports as all football activities seem to be coming into a sudden halt.

The damage of the deadly virus hit the crescendo this week as all Premier League, Serie A and Bundesliga matches have also been postponed till April.

To aggravate the problem, UEFA has cancelled all the elite competitions, with all the fixtures scheduled for next week in both Champions League and Europa put on hold pending the time the world will find a solution to the epidemic.

Legit.ng highlights names of footballers and managers hit by the infection as cited on Goal.com.

Premier League:

Arsenal:

In EPL, the coronavirus damage is escalating beyond control with a score of players now in quarantine. Arsenal's game against Brighton has been postponed after Mikel Arteta tested positive to coronavirus.

All Gunners players have been put in quarantine including the coaching staff. The development came shortly after Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis revealed he contracted the virus.

Coronavirus: FG faces new economic trouble as 50 Nigerian crude oil cargoes are stranded on high seas

Chelsea:

At Stamford Bridge, Callum Hudson-Odoi was confirmed to have contracted the virus, though the player has allayed fear, adding that he is 'following the health guidelines and self-isolating for the week.'

Manchester City and Everton:

Benjamin Mendy has been forced into self-isolation after a member of his family tested positive to the virus.

Meanwhile, Everton have announced that their squad is in self-isolation after a player showed symptoms suggestive of the virus.

At Bournemouth, five staff members including goalkeeper Artur Boruc have been in self-isolation, while Cardiff City also have their players in quarantine.

Italian Serie A

Juventus: Daniele Rugani has been tested positive, forcing a number of the squad to self-quarantine including Cristiano Ronaldo.

Argentine forward Paulo Dybala was reported to have contracted the virus, the player denied the news.

Manolo Gabbiadini (Manolo Gabbiadini, Omar Colley, Albin Ekdal, Antonino La Gumina and Morten Thorsby have all tested positive)

Coronavirus: Buhari sends crucial message to Italy, Iran, South Korea

Fiorentina: Dusan Vlahovic also tested positive.

Meanwhile, at Paris Saint-Germain star, Kylian Mbappe was tested negative to the virus ahead of his side's Champions League last-16 clash with Borussia Dortmund.

Other players who have tested positive to the virus include Hyun-Jun Suk (Troyes), Timo Hubers (Hannover) tested positive for coronavirus.

Paderborn defender Luca Kilian are the Bundesliga players to have tested positive to the disease.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta, has allayed the fear of coronavirus and assured he is getting the better way after the Spaniard manager confirmed he has been hit by the deadly infection.

Amid fear over his state of health, Arteta assured the fans he is recuperating while admitting that the football world is facing a huge challenge.

Sports Bants: NFF launches new Super Eagles jersey, is it the best ever? | Legit TV

Coronavirus in Nigeria: everything you need to know about the new threat

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...