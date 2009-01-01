Home | News | General | Here is the team that will be declared Premier League champions if coronavirus should end season

Liverpool are now on the verge of emerging Premier League champions for the 2019/20 season should the deadly coronavirus stop the English topflight from completion.

Already, the board who are in charge of the Premier League have suspended all games until April 4 due to the continuous disturbances of coronavirus which is going round the world.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi are so far the Premier League stars who have been confirmed as sufferers of the deadly disease.

According to the report on Givemesport, the Premier League may not continue in April that which means the League would have to end.

And should the League comes to an end abruptly, then questions of who will be crowned champions have been going around.

There have been talks that the League body should just forget that the 2019/20 season ever happened which will be a blow for Liverpool.

Liverpool are currently topping the Premier League standings with 82 points after 29 games and they have been tipped to lift the crown.

The report also cited Telegraph that there have been deliberation on declaring Liverpool the champions which has gotten no opposition so far.

That means Jurgen Klopp and his men who have established a 25 points gap on the table would be named champions if the season should end.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Cristiano Ronaldo was cleared not to be a carrier of the deadly coronavirus despite being held in quarantine in his native country of Portugal since early this week.

Miguel Albuquerque who is the president of the Madeira regional government explained this according to Daily Mail which means Cristiano Ronaldo has been tested negative.

This latest development will be a great one for Cristiano Ronaldo and his family and also his lovers in many parts of the world who have been worried about the footballer.

The former Real Madrid star traveled to Portugal on Monday to check his mother who is down with illness and receiving treatments in the hospital.

It was during this period that the news of Ronaldo's teammate Danieli Rugani contracting the disease broke out in which other players were kept in isolation.

Danieli Rugani was on the bench during Juventus' last game against Inter Milan and he later joined his teammates in the dressing room to celebrate the victory.

